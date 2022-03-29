New documentary on Hannah Cornelius murder revisits brutal crime

As part of my work as a video journalist for TimesLIVE with a focus on crime-related news, I covered the horrendous murder of Hannah Cornelius, which took place in 2017.

Now a new true-crime documentary, Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story, is debuting on Showmax on April 1.

The kidnapping and murder of Cornelius, a student at the University of Stellenbosch, shocked the country. Cornelius and her friend Cheslin Marsh were attacked while they sat in her blue Citi Golf outside Marsh’s residence in the early hours of the morning.

CCTV captured four men approaching the vehicle, attacking the students and then driving away with them in Cornelius's car. What followed were a horrific 11 hours of assault, robbery and murder.