Dr Koboka 'a light of love for humanity, guardian angel whose spirit lives in us'

Those of us in Diepkloof and Soweto who mourn and feel sorrow will do so only because we have been deeply hurt, humiliated, insulted and disappointed by the brutal murder, horrifying violence and profound community tragedy that has befallen us.

We shall mourn and lament Dr Musa George “Moops” Koboka, even though our souls and spirits are fatigued by the unnecessary self-destructive violence and death that haunts and plagues our community.

We are convinced that there is so much deep-seated self-hate and destruction among some black men, that our self-sacrificing professionals are under siege and face assault with intention to harm and kill from other black men.

Diepkloof is a volatile township that has been in the forefront to deliver freedom and democracy in SA. The list of heroes it has produced is endless. But the continued violence and brutal murder of Dr Koboka and other professionals is an indictment on all of us.

We all know who the criminals in our midst are. They rape, steal, murder and peddle drugs. We must make it clear that we neither want this violence nor approve of this thuggish behaviour.