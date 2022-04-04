OPINION | Anti-migrant sentiment is a national emergency

A new national disgrace has begun — and no one seems eager to stop it.

Its source is a problem that is not new but which has worsened of late — blaming migrants for this country’s problems.

For decades, politicians have found mileage in portraying migrants as a problem. They have found willing allies in sections of the media and other voices in the public debate who are happy to decry the presence in our midst of people whose sin is that they were born elsewhere.

In a country wracked by poverty and inequality, politicians have created a climate in which people are encouraged to blame migrants for their frustrations and, if violence erupts, are denounced as uncivilised by precisely the opinion formers who created the problem.

The issue has now worsened as political parties and citizens’ organisations proclaim their intention to seek out migrants and to make them pay a price — they never threaten violence but they do create a climate in which migrants are likely to be targeted.

EFF leader Julius Malema threatens to root out migrants who are working without the required documents. And the country now has a movement, Operation Dudula, whose sole goal is to “tidy up the road of SA” from “illegal immigrants” who it portrays not as people but as a polluting substance.

Inevitably, violence has broken out in Alexandra township and in the Western Cape as a result of the war against migrants.