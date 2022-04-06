SA has had lots of rain and most dams are full, but water crisis threat persists

Most parts of SA, specifically its summer rainfall areas, have received above average rainfall since October 2021. This has led to an increase in the country’s national average water levels.

The total percentage of water stored in reservoirs nationally rose from 84.6% in mid-December 2021 to 88.7% at the end of the year. By mid-March this year, the national average was 94% compared to 85% for the same period last year, with all provinces showing an overall increase.

The usual national water storage percentage is typically between 85% and 80%. The drought from 2015 to 2018 depleted water storage levels, especially during the first half of 2016 when overall water storage fell below 50%.

SA is classified as “water short” and moving towards “water stressed” in global terms. The country’s average annual rainfall is 450mm compared to the global average of 860mm. Highly variable rainfall has always led to skewed spatial distribution of water resources.

The skewed spatial distribution is clear when looking at runoff, which is water that drains from the surface of an area into river systems. Only 8% of the country’s land area generates 50% of the volume of water in its river systems, which in turn account for most of the country’s water.