Now is the time to act on ending extreme poverty — Global Citizen

The world’s uneven and inequitable response to the Covid-19 pandemic was just an extension of the same neglect, broken promises and complacency that for years have characterised development efforts. While our leaders were gavelling into existence the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 much of the world allowed itself to be buoyed by a flawed story of progress: that we were on a seemingly inevitable march to a world without poverty.

But the harsh reality is that poverty was not declining for millions. In fact, again according to the World Bank, between 1990 and 2015, the number of people living under the poverty line in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East actually rose by some 140-million, while progress in SA stalled altogether before rising again.

Today, it’s not just the pandemic that has the world on the march towards even greater poverty. Ongoing conflict and war anywhere will push millions more into poverty and starvation with as many as 500-million people facing acute hunger as a result of the war in Ukraine alone. And climate change, unless reigned in, will push 132-million people into poverty over the coming decade.

So how should the world respond? First and foremost, we need to put an end to the constant and long-standing downplaying of the problem by the ultra-wealthy, governments, economists and, yes, even advocates. The problem with long-term goals and targets like “2030” is they give our leaders enough wriggle room to postpone actions that are urgently needed now. That is why Global Citizen has launched a new, year-long campaign to call on world leaders to make the urgently needed commitments to End Extreme Poverty NOW, focusing on what we need to do here and now.