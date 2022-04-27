OPINION| Urgency in post-settlement support in land restitution is necessary, says NPO in land reform

Vumelana Advisory Fund agrees with the sentiments expressed by Sihlobo and Kirsten, who opine that the recently formed Land Reform and Agricultural Development Agency has the potential to speed up land reform.

Both Sihlobo and Kirsten advised that the model could be the vehicle through which farmland can be returned to most South Africans, with three notable differences from previous efforts.

Firstly, it would ensure beneficiaries weren’t being set up to fail, as has been the case in the past. Secondly, commercial farmers, who benefited from past injustices, would have an opportunity — in a non-politicised way and with little red tape — to contribute meaningfully to land reform. Third, it will happen at local level where local context and knowledge will drive the process.

Both Sihlobo and Kirsten argued the agency would bring about national coordination, reduce red tape and become a one-stop shop for issues related to a decentralised redistribution of agricultural land.

In addition, this would not require excessive fiscal outlays but would use existing sources of material and other forms of support from the commercial agricultural sector. Equally, land donations and a recognition for these donations will also be the key mechanism to fast track land reform.

Vumelana is of the view that the private sector working in collaboration with government and other stakeholders in the land reform space have an important role to play to ensure the success of the land reform programme.

Since Vumelana was established 10 years ago, the organisation has successfully supported more than 23 beneficiary community projects in land reform, facilitating partnerships between communities and private investors, attracting investments of nearly R1bn for communities, and putting more than 70,000 hectares of land to profitable use, with the potential to create or save in excess of 2,300 jobs.

“As we commemorate Freedom Day and what it really means to South Africans, it is also instructive to revisit and implement the recommendations made by the high-level panel chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe. We cannot move forward if those bottlenecks the panel identified are not adequately addressed and sufficiently dealt with. Ignoring the challenges the panel identified will not get rid of them. On the contrary, they will linger and frustrate any future efforts at implementing a land reform programme,” Setou said.

Vumelana is a non-profit organisation that helps communities in the Land Reform Programme to develop their land. It funds advisory services to structure commercially viable partnerships between communities and investors that create jobs, income and skills.

