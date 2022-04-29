OPINION | Re-engineering the economic geography of Gauteng townships

The promise of economic emancipation for townships and informal settlements (T&IS) is becoming a lived reality with the ratification on 29 April 2022 of the Township Economic Development Act (Teda).

The signing into law and implementation of Teda is a far-reaching enabling instrument to convert T&IS into, inarguably, reconfigured economic geographies where shared growth and employment pathways can be facilitated.

Teda is celebrated widely in society and across ideological divides since it promises to convert T&IS from spaces hostage to growth trends, as envisaged by apartheid social engineering, into areas of opportunity-enhancing economic activities.

Teda is a game-changing legislation and policy vehicle to change T&IS which represent SA’s inhumane inequality whereby largely black African labour is sourced, and stifled economic power is confined.

The act, signed into law by Gauteng premier David Makhura, is a progressive intervention for township economies to be centres of production, distribution and commercial activity. Research conducted and information gathered from stakeholders, indicate Teda will change the landscape for how township enterprises operate by formalising them and dismantling the barriers to mainstream market entry from which many are deprived.

Its attributes make the act an enabling legislation, for enterprises and co-operatives, to function in a conducive environment of upgraded trading zones and business districts. It is lauded by industry, business chambers and associations in creating a relatively new economic geography, namely township enterprise zones (TEZs) to benefit small and medium enterprises, untapped real estate operators, and the underserviced taxi economy.