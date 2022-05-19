Prepaid metering: A case of a noble idea with a flawed execution

The advent of prepaid metering at the start of the millennium was predicted to be a game-changer for the financial health and cash flow of municipalities.

Prepaid meters were preferred by both financial and technical managers alike. Financial managers liked the concept of “cash in the bank” even before the kWh energy is consumed, while technical and billing managers could do away with the cumbersome meter reading and estimation processes in addition to easing maintenance and reducing tampering.

Around a decade down the line, after various municipalities, especially the metropolitan municipalities, widely adopted prepaid meters, this could be an opportune moment to reflect on the efficacy of prepaid metering for municipalities.

In this intervening period, many municipalities ran prepaid conversion campaigns offering free conversions to prepaid meters.

On closer introspection, it has been revealed that the introduction of prepaid metering not only refrained from assisting the municipalities in improving their revenue status but also, more often than not, accelerated the revenue erosion prevalent in most municipalities. A surprising but true fact within many municipalities!

Why so? The answer to this lies in the loopholes within prepaid metering that have been unduly taken advantage of.