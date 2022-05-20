EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Mthethwa’s jingoism is a red flag — patriots refuse to be fooled

That state is led and governed by the ANC, and Mthethwa has been part of the ANC’s collective failure for a very long time, rewarded for his incompetence by being moved from one post to another. It is as if he is being encouraged by Luthuli House to demonstrate, at our expense, the range of his lacklustre skill set, and to perform the antithesis of leadership excellence, and indifference to the constitutional demands of responsive government. The ANC simply doesn't care about you or me. Mthethwa is the ANC, and the ANC is Mthethwa. That is also the very meaning of collective cabinet responsibility. It is also, by its own self-definition, the meaning of ANC democratic centralism. Tragicomedy is an ANC thing. It is collectively blameworthy, and despite President Cyril Ramaphosa joking about Mthethwa’s flag troubles in a speech this past week, we should read this whole ridiculousness as exemplary of ANC disdain for citizens. The joke is on us.

In a halfhearted attempt to rationalise this ridiculous flag idea, Mthethwa said, “We are memorialising our democracy and we are building this monumental flag which will be there forever to inform society about this symbol. It is quite a clear marker of a break with the colonialism and apartheid. It epitomises the democratic values and other values.”

Mthethwa is way off the mark. The best way to break with colonialism and apartheid is to change the material conditions of millions of black South Africans who have a degree of political freedom but no genuine economic and social freedoms. A monumental flag is not a restoration of black dignity. Clean, ethical and effective governance is the only way to put distance between contemporary SA and our brutal colonial and apartheid past.