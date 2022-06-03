OPINION | SA’s economy has taken some heavy body blows: can it recover?

These events hit an already fragile economy, which has been on the receiving end since 2009. It has, since then, never returned to its initial levels of economic growth pre-2007/2008 global downturn (financial crisis). The crisis is reported to have led to job losses of about 1-million. Moreover, economic growth saw a decline from 2011 onwards due to a decline in demand for commodities resulting from changes in commodity prices.

The continuous economic stagnation was further compounded by slow-paced investment. Other domestic factors that contributed to stagnation included restrictive macroeconomic policies and budgetary cuts.

Before the pandemic SA had entered into a technical recession — when an economy experiences economic decline in two successive quarters. GDP growth declined by 0.6% in quarter three and -1.4% in quarter four of 2019. The trend of low growth continued, becoming worse when Covid-19 hit.

The causal effects of the disruptions

The pandemic: SA’s economy became more depressed during the pandemic because production in most sectors came to a halt due to hard lockdowns imposed in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Various businesses shut down temporarily, with others closing permanently. This resulted in job losses by millions of South Africans.

The violence: In July 2021, businesses, shops and warehouses were destroyed, looted and in some instances burnt in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. This disruption which lasted for eight days is reported to have cost the economy more than R50bn and almost 2 million jobs.

The floods: The recent heavy rains in Durban and parts of the Eastern Cape caused major infrastructural damage. It also brought to a halt production in some sectors and even forced some businesses to shut down. Many businesses affected were rebuilding after being destroyed during the July 2021 unrest. The closing of shops and businesses automatically translated into job losses, further worsening the unemployment rate.

The Ukraine war: Russia and Ukraine are both big players in global food markets in terms of production of barley, maize, sunflower oil and wheat. As a result the war will lead to slow growth in the global economy and accelerated inflation. SA is no exception, as prices of food items such as oil and grain shoot up.

In addition, there is an upsurge in the prices of commodities and fuel which triggers inflationary pressures. This has led to the SA Reserve Bank increasing the repo rate on two consecutive occasions adding an extra pinch to consumers’ woes.

The most obvious question that follows is if there is anything that can be done? The answer is yes.

What can be done

It is evident that since the global financial crises in 2008, SA’s economic growth has been on the decline. Specifically, growth has been on the downward trajectory with an average growth rate of just under 1.7% for the period 2008 to 2016 and below 1% for the period 2015 to 2016.

This trend of decline in economic growth negatively affected job creation to the extent that it translated into a jobless growth. This was evident in 2019, when SA experienced a technical recession, with little growth and decreasing levels of employment. It is more pronounced among young people. As such there is high demand for employment but low or limited supply of employment. This is because potential employers are limited in taking on new employees or completely closing down because of the state of the economy and specifically the cost of doing business.