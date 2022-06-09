OPINION | AA statements on RAF misleading and its analysis of fuel levy is 'all sound and fury’

We have noted with dismay the misinformation perpetuated by the AA over the past few months and are shocked by the shallow analysis that leads to misleading “recommendations” being made.

We need to emphasise that we espouse the ideals of a free society where every voice is important and is listened to; and, therefore, support the need for a robust discussion aimed at finding sustainable solutions for the rising cost of living in the country.

We also understand that these rising costs of living impact more heavily on the poor and deepen poverty.

This is, therefore, a very serious matter and must not lend itself to being weaponised for profiteering interests of the private sector. One may ask how this is the case in this fuel price increases discourse. We aim to expose this tendency that is driven by the AA narrative about the RAF fuel levy and the management of the RAF.

We seek to do this to enlighten those who may not see this and are misled by this misinformation by AA masquerading as “private sector contribution” to a legitimate and necessary discourse aimed at finding sustainable solutions for our country. This white noise seems to mislead us into making structural changes to what can best be described as a cyclical event or supply side shock.

Reading from the AA website about the “AA’s Call to #ReviewtheFuel” is painful, as the content is shallow, not well researched, and one struggles to find the nexus between the “findings” and “recommendations”. In trying to be relevant, the AA seems to proclaim to be a “voice of the consumer” and the “voice of the private sector”. In a closer analysis one will find that AA is neither. It may be more of the latter, but it is not the voice of the consumer; it is purely a business, competing for clients and “members”.

One must, therefore, not be misled to believe that they are the “voice of the consumer”.

AA actually provides various services from roadside assistance to even selling insurance. We will later then expose why some “findings” and “recommendations” are meant to create business opportunities for AA and their insurance industry collective.

Let’s then dissect the AA analysis based on facts.

AA statement: “The General Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies contribute significantly to every litre of fuel sold, but citizens don’t see tangible benefits from these taxes.”

Facts: The fuel price over the past 14 months has been mostly driven by the exchange rate and global oil prices which are underlying variables of the basic fuel price. The volatility associated with these two variables clearly mirrors the increases in the fuel prices, both diesel and petrol. To illustrate this, the fuel levies last increased in April 2021, with the RAF levy increasing by 11.0C/l to R2, 18C/l, while the General levy increased by 16.0C/l to R3,85C/l, (a combined increase of R27.0 C/l). However, the fuel price (based on the price of 95 Petrol in the Inland region) increased by 39.5% from R17,32C/l in April 2021 to R24.17 C/l in June 2022. Furthermore, the basic fuel price (excluding fuel levies) increased by 60.6% from R11,29C/l to R18,14C/l over the same period.

The table below illustrates this very clearly.