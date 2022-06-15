Pride Month — Mind the gaps in the rainbow

I watched Date My Family the other night, and the featured single who was looking for love doesn’t have biological sex, gender or gender identity preferences when it comes to dating. He dates anyone he finds attractive (assuming the feeling is mutual, of course). All three of his potential dates were gay men, and between them and their families the social attitudes displayed towards someone who is bisexual or pansexual were unfortunate. Some laughed at him off-camera, suggesting he is confused, while others implied it would be impossible for him to be faithful to one gender if he is attracted to men and women. All the usual stereotypes bisexual people are familiar with were trotted out. And they were trotted out, in this case, by gay men, their friends and families.

Straight people do not have a monopoly on ignorance nor on bigotry. Sometimes it seems as if there is an implicit hierarchy of acceptance within the queer community, which is why many gay men can often be as guilty of transphobia or of displaying odious attitudes towards lesbians as any homophobic straight person. Because we do not jail people for being gay, we think we are, on the whole, a safe space for queer citizens. And, yes, it is relative. I’d rather live in SA than many other countries where my sexuality would make me susceptible to a lynching. But we cannot be complacent. Once we accept there are many queer communities and not just one queer community, then we are ethically obliged to pay more careful attention to those for whom it is not yet uhuru.

True allyship therefore requires more than Pride Month symbolism on your app or an elite cheese and wine at your Sandton offices with some prominent queer professionals. The more difficult work to do is, first, to chip away at beliefs and attitudes that are false and dangerous. Many of us have received ideas, religious and cultural, of homosexuality being wrong or even evil. You have a right to hold such beliefs but are not entitled to state policies and laws that enforce them as secular gospel. We are not living in a theocracy. These dialogues must happen in our homes, schools, sports clubs, religious communities and other spaces.

In the world of work, a more useful response from corporates would be to include queer discrimination on their radars when doing social justice work. Racism and misogyny are the biggest but not the only forms of discrimination within corporate SA. A singular event during Pride Month or a bit of money made available to queer staff for an annual gay party does not root out systemic workplace prejudice. Get serious experts in to audit your company on a range of social justice issues, and to map out a journey of organisation cultural change, and systems changes, where needed, to align progressive rhetoric in recruitment brochures with workplace realities.

Pride Month is bittersweet. I personally enjoy enormous comforts and privileges as a gay professional man who lives openly, and with the enjoyment of a public profile of sorts. But, in comparison to tens of thousands of queer South Africans who live precarious lives and are victims of hate crimes daily and weekly, I may as well be a straight white man. That makes my individual freedom morally pathetic, in a way, because it is enjoyed in a world of un-freedoms for way too many queer people.

Equality is therefore not only about decriminalising same-sex sex. The legal victories were a massive start but not the end goal of the struggle for justice. While it is nice to not fear I am committing a legal sin when in the embrace of my partner, SA will only be a place in which queer people flourish when the promises of our gay rights jurisprudence are a felt reality for more than just a subsection of the queer community. We have a lot of work to do. We dare not relax just because we have liberal case law we brag about.

— McKaiser is a contributor and analyst for TimesLIVE

