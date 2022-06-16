ANALYSIS | Echoes down the corridor: The meaning of June 16

The decision by high school students inspired by the Black Consciousness movement to protest on June 16 in Soweto — which quickly spread throughout SA/Azania — is inseparable from the political and economic conditions that faced impoverished and working-class communities. These conditions persist. It is a deeply entrenched system of exploitation in which poor wages and inadequate living conditions characterise the lives of the great majority. It reproduces poverty, increases unemployment — especially among young people — and the worst possible working conditions for those who are able to get jobs. It continues to perpetuate, despite important reforms, an unequal education system that reproduces inequality.

This system of racial capitalism, both before and after 1994, has led to material deprivation, food insecurity, and poor health and living conditions. After 1994, we removed the scaffolding of apartheid laws, but the building of inequality remains on firm foundations. Racial capitalism has resulted in the most monumental inequality, which, by some calculations, is the worst in the world. In other words, while the country has the resources to produce an extremely rich small group and a brazenly corrupt political elite, it simultaneously produces massive and unconscionable inequality and all its consequences for society. This is happening in a country that has enough physical, environmental, material and intellectual resources to build a caring and compassionate nation.

The class of 1976 and the students of the mid-1980s demanded an education for liberation. This education equality was inseparable from their vision of a fair and egalitarian society.

Self-sacrificing struggle

The second major cause of the events of 1976 was the draconian legal system of the apartheid state, which permitted no democratic or other forms of opposition, was racist to its core and reproduced sexism in every avenue of life for all the people of SA. All forms of democratic organisation, protest and resistance were barred. Political, student, worker and community leaders were persecuted and murdered. Radical resistance was gunned down. Under those conditions, it was very difficult and dangerous to organise resistance to the regime, especially because both the apartheid government and the capitalists were almost completely at one about clamping down on resistance by political organisations, students, workers and communities.

The students that fought the apartheid state — soon after workers did the same in the 1973 strikes — ushered in a wave of unprecedented, courageous and self-sacrificing struggle to topple the racist regime and the exploitive economic system that it supported. They showed us that such a system was not invincible, that it could be challenged. They showed us that you could organise and mobilise both secretly and publicly to challenge the system. They showed us that the armoured vehicles of the apartheid government were not unbreakable fortresses. And they showed us that the idea that the racist state was all powerful was a myth and that millions of young people could be motivated to enter the resistance movement against it.