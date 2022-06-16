TOM EATON | Day Zero tweets by Helen Zille hard to swallow
16 June 2022 - 08:00
Helen Zille posted something on Twitter and — no, wait, please don’t go. I understand. I do. But I think this one is worth paying attention to, because it offers us an early and vital lesson in guarding ourselves against a very specific form of political nonsense that’s going to start coming down the pipe in larger and larger quantities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.