×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

TOM EATON | Day Zero tweets by Helen Zille hard to swallow

Tom Eaton Columnist
16 June 2022 - 08:00

Helen Zille posted something on Twitter and — no, wait, please don’t go. I understand. I do. But I think this one is worth paying attention to, because it offers us an early and vital lesson in guarding ourselves against a very specific form of political nonsense that’s going to start coming down the pipe in larger and larger quantities...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...