LETTER: It is not impossible to stop cable theft

If the police minister was serious about fighting cable theft he should visit scrap yards.

A lot of scrap yards are where the cables are taken.

I understand they don’t know much about townships and the happenings at night. Close the scrap yards, which are mostly owned by foreigners. You cannot police this when you are not on the ground.

Cable theft won’t stop. We need all hands on deck. Bring in soldiers and home affairs officials late at night in these areas and scrap yards, and I bet they can win this.

SA, let’s wake up. Not everyone is here to build this country. Some are here just for money. They don’t care.

I doubt such is tolerated in neighbouring countries.

Sydwell Maluleke

Johannesburg

