Ideas

LETTER: Pay the unemployed to keep the streets clean

Municipalities must empower people while they seek employment

21 June 2022 - 09:12 By Candida Scott

Image: File/ REUTERS

It is obvious that the levels of unemployment and accumulation of rubbish in our country are growing at an alarming rate. A simple start to tackling both issues is to pay the unemployed to keep the streets, open areas and beaches clean and attractive.

The advantages: a cleaner, more attractive country for tourists and residents and the unemployed earning a wage that is not a handout.

However, finding a municipality with the will, skill and efficiency to plan and execute such an enterprise would be a major challenge.

