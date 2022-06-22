LETTER: Those who lead us must be qualified to do so

I fully concur with Ron that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former president Jacob Zuma should foot their legal bills and claim back if they succeed in their frivolous challenges in the courts.

Those who are on suspension due to alleged criminal charges or misconduct associated with corruption/embezzlement should also lose benefits but be given discretional pay until their cases are done.

I also agree with former public protector Thuli Madonsela when she said leaders in public service in hospitals and municipalities and premiers, ministers and the president must have qualifications in leadership as well as qualifications in the portfolios in which they are entrusted to lead for the best quality.

Unbecoming behaviour by unruly MPs must be dealt with harshly through financial penalties as they don’t behave in an ideal way. They shout and heckle instead of deliberating issues to improve the lives of the people they represent. They are paid handsomely with our hard-earned taxes.

Are we paying them to cause havoc and not come up with solutions?

Thembile Msongelwa

