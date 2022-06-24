LETTER: Public protector is too involved in ANC battles

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is so involved in ANC political battles that I sometimes forget she is in the office of the public protector to protect the interests of SA citizens.

Because parliament took too long to take action against her, the integrity of the office of the public protector is compromised.

The suspended public protector must not only foot the legal bills, but must also be removed from office.

The final state capture report has revealed the depth of corruption and crime under the ANC government. It was disheartening to read that the State Security Agency was used to advance the corrupt ANC.

SA citizens should choose between the future of the country or to continue protecting individuals and their families.

Vusumzi Thomas

Eastern Cape

