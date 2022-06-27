Let go of 'big man politics', focus on gender governance!

It has become customary for women in South Africa to live in fear and be subjected to a host of violent encounters.

Over the last few years there have been numerous #JusticeFor hashtags which are mostly similar in their nature: a woman has either been killed, sexually abused, or has been found dead after a search campaign has been trending on social media.

These have become part of the experience of living in this country. Apart from the structural formation of the nation state, which invariably prioritises and upholds the ideal patriarchal authority in both public and private domains, the everyday life is very much constructed around fear and its disciplining tactics where women and gender-nonconforming people are concerned.

In Pumla Gqola’s recent book, Female Fear Factory, she shows us how the function of fear is to discipline. Understanding fear within the context of aggressive masculinities and the culture of impunity, the primary function of fear is to regulate women’s behaviours, women’s choices, and to create the conditions where, if women act outside those constraints, discipline (in the form of acute or grotesque violence) is applied.

Gqola also argues that these public displays of violence and discipline work to signal the possibility that violence is imminent for other women should they not toe the line. Ultimately, fear and discipline function to communicate modes of power, and that language of communication is expressed in bodily harm, sexual assault and a host of other forms of abuse.