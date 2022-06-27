LETTER | Busisiwe Mkhwebane has forgotten what her responsibilities are

I’m in full support of the removal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

She has been embroiled in ANC factions and has compromised cases in her office.

I’ve personally had a case against the department of mineral resources which was reported to her office in 2019 without progress.

She has forgotten what her responsibilities are.

We are also watching the National Prosecuting Authority on how it is going to follow the recommendations of the Zondo commission for prosecutions.

Abram Mathebe

