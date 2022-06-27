×

Ideas

LETTER | Busisiwe Mkhwebane has forgotten what her responsibilities are

We are also watching the NPA on how it will follow Zondo’s recommendations

27 June 2022 - 11:01
The writer says suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been embroiled in ANC factions. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

I’m in full support of the removal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

She has been embroiled in ANC factions and has compromised cases in her office.

I’ve personally had a case against the department of mineral resources which was reported to her office in 2019 without progress.

She has forgotten what her responsibilities are.

We are also watching the National Prosecuting Authority on how it is going to follow the recommendations of the Zondo commission for prosecutions.

Abram Mathebe

