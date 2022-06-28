Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world

Covid-19 has left a lasting impact on education in a number of ways. Deficits in learning may never be fully redressed — backlogs, delays and more complexity in university admission will continue to be felt down the line and anxiety and depression are more prevalent.

But the pandemic has also given educators a chance to think about doing things differently. With the experience of lockdowns and social distancing, but also the opportunities offered to use technology more creatively, schools and universities can view the pandemic as a chance to recalibrate systems, processes and the whole philosophy of education.

Often experiences tell you not only what is present, but what is not present, and why whatever is missing is indispensable. One of the core takeaways from Covid-19 has been the centrality of wellbeing and human relations in learning. Through confinement and distancing, it became clear to students, teachers, parents and administrators that rapport and emotional connection, community and presence were all fundamental.

Learning is not a dry, technical exercise. It is an emotional, social phenomenon. This is something that psychologists have known for a long time.

Discipline

A number of articles are pointing out that serious disciplinary issues are arising in schools post Covid-19. In the US, schools are reporting an increase in fights, vandalism and unruliness, causing teachers to quit. In SA, severe discipline problems have spiked post Covid-19 with cases of harassment, verbal abuse, physical attacks, intimidation and even stabbings.

Specialists are saying there are more cases post Covid-19 than there were in the past.