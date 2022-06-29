OPINION: Eskom's 7% wage offer to calm blackout storm

On Tuesday, as the country was plunged into the worst blackouts in three years due to the strike, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced there had been a breakthrough, and a new wage offer would be tabled on Friday.

It is understood the revised offer is a 7% hike, which has been rubber-stamped by Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, and William Mabapa, leader of the National Union of Mineworkers, though their members will have the final say.

It was enough to sway Jim and Mabapa to urge staff to return to work.

There is nothing to celebrate.

Effectively, Eskom’s unions held the country hostage for an increase exceeding inflation in a state institution unable to keep its head above its debts of R390bn — and they did so illegally.

Jim said he “understands the anger” of the strikers, pointing to above-inflation increases in food and transport prices. But financial desperation is a relative term.