Ideas

LETTER | Eskom management deserves the highest praise

Andre de Ruyter and his management team deserve the highest praise for trying to keep a leaky ship afloat

30 June 2022 - 07:50
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer and group executive for generation Phillip Dukashe
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer and group executive for generation Phillip Dukashe
Image: Freddy Mavunda

It is absolute nonsense to blame the present Eskom management for the criminal activities of the ANC cadres who systematically raided the power utility’s coffers. These same criminals are causing havoc among their followers in the unions who are blackmailing Eskom into paying higher wages for poorer performance.

Andre de Ruyter and his management team deserve the highest praise for trying to keep a leaky ship afloat while others are drilling holes into the hull of this poor ship.

Perhaps knowledgeable police and defence force personnel should be deployed to ensure no more sabotage occurs. Saboteurs should be charged with treason and be condemned to the maximum punishment possible, with no possibility of parole. Let them rot in a dark cell.

Ron Claassens

Umgeni, KwaZulu-Natal

•You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

 

