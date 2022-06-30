LETTER | Eskom management deserves the highest praise

It is absolute nonsense to blame the present Eskom management for the criminal activities of the ANC cadres who systematically raided the power utility’s coffers. These same criminals are causing havoc among their followers in the unions who are blackmailing Eskom into paying higher wages for poorer performance.

Andre de Ruyter and his management team deserve the highest praise for trying to keep a leaky ship afloat while others are drilling holes into the hull of this poor ship.

Perhaps knowledgeable police and defence force personnel should be deployed to ensure no more sabotage occurs. Saboteurs should be charged with treason and be condemned to the maximum punishment possible, with no possibility of parole. Let them rot in a dark cell.

Ron Claassens

Umgeni, KwaZulu-Natal

