LETTER | Power cuts affect us all

I am responding to the letter that said white areas are not affected by load-shedding.

We live in a small community with white and black people. As the load-shedding continues, we all suffer blackouts. Sixty-five percent of our community are people above 60 years of age.

Don't make assumptions when you refer to areas affected. We all suffer, whether you are white, pink or blue. Power cuts affect us all.

Louise Viljoen

