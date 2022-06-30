×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | Power cuts affect us all

It's not true that load-shedding is only applied in black areas

30 June 2022 - 12:16
Rolling blackouts are affecting the whole country. Stock photo.
Rolling blackouts are affecting the whole country. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TEBNAD

I am responding to the letter that said white areas are not affected by load-shedding.

We live in a small community with white and black people. As the load-shedding continues, we all suffer blackouts. Sixty-five percent of our community are people above 60 years of age.

Don't make assumptions when you refer to areas affected. We all suffer, whether you are white, pink or blue. Power cuts affect us all.

Louise Viljoen

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

MORE LETTERS:

LETTER | Ten-year ban for striking, that should fix SA

When airline workers in the US downed tools, the government took swift action — and SA should too.
Ideas
1 hour ago

LETTER | Pay the unemployed to keep the streets clean

Municipalities must empower people while they seek employment
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Public protector is too involved in ANC battles

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office is compromised.
Ideas
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Eskom holds urgent media briefing South Africa
  2. AfriForum takes striking Eskom workers to court South Africa
  3. High level of absenteeism as some Eskom workers return to work South Africa
  4. 'No signed agreement, no end to strike' — Eskom workers at Lethabo power station South Africa

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...