Ideas

LETTER | Eskom has rot at all levels

As a previous employee of Eskom, you have no idea how severe and deep the rot is

05 July 2022 - 08:46
The Eskom Lethabo Power Station
The Eskom Lethabo Power Station
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

In response to Ron Claassens' article, Eskom Management Deserving Praise'.

10 out of 10 Ron. finally someone with some intellect can see through all the negative and fake publicity Andre De Ruyter has to endure on a daily basis while he is doing his utmost to rid Eskom of the rot that infiltrated it during the Jacob Zuma era.

As a previous employee of Eskom, let me tell the public, you have no idea how severe and deep the rot has infiltrated Eskom at all levels. People have been filling their back pockets and protecting those who do wrong.

Sadly things won't change overnight at Eskom and that is what the public needs to understand.

Marlene Johnson

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

