LETTER | Eskom has rot at all levels

In response to Ron Claassens' article, Eskom Management Deserving Praise'.

10 out of 10 Ron. finally someone with some intellect can see through all the negative and fake publicity Andre De Ruyter has to endure on a daily basis while he is doing his utmost to rid Eskom of the rot that infiltrated it during the Jacob Zuma era.

As a previous employee of Eskom, let me tell the public, you have no idea how severe and deep the rot has infiltrated Eskom at all levels. People have been filling their back pockets and protecting those who do wrong.

Sadly things won't change overnight at Eskom and that is what the public needs to understand.

Marlene Johnson

