Ideas

LETTER | If Eskom was private, they would all be fired

05 July 2022 - 08:02 By Alex Costopoulos
Image: Freddy Mavunda

My opinion is that taking over Eskom has been a challenge due to theft and incompetent people. 

The ANC has allowed a once-thriving country to go to the ground. What is very irritating is the fact they know the culprits, but nothing is being done about it.

If Eskom was a private company, everyone at the company would be fired. No step-aside with pay. And if you stole from the company you would go to jail. It is shameful what has happened and no-one has been charged.

Alex Costopoulos

