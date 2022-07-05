LETTER | Let's support the present Eskom management

One wonders what the real reasons are for trying to get rid of certain top members of the present Eskom management. Can those critics come up with substitutes? I doubt it, else they would have thrown some names around.

Unless competent substitutes can be found, let’s rather support the present management as our best option for now. Our government is too proud and greedy to consider a total outsourcing of Eskom management.

This is the ultimate option that will quickly confirm the truths behind Eskom’s problems and address them one by one. Of course, this still needs government support to enact all the recommendations made.

Anton Venter

Cape Town

