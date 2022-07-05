×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | Let's support the present Eskom management

If critics are going to call for new management, can they provide some suitable names

05 July 2022 - 08:43 By Anton Venter
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer and group executive for generation Phillip Dukashe
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer and group executive for generation Phillip Dukashe
Image: Freddy Mavunda

One wonders what the real reasons are for trying to get rid of certain top members of the present Eskom management. Can those critics come up with substitutes? I doubt it, else they would have thrown some names around.

Unless competent substitutes can be found, let’s rather support the present management as our best option for now. Our government is too proud and greedy to consider a total outsourcing of Eskom management.

This is the ultimate option that will quickly confirm the truths behind Eskom’s problems and address them one by one. Of course, this still needs government support to enact all the recommendations made.

Anton Venter

Cape Town

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE

LETTER | Power cuts affect us all

It's not true that load-shedding is only applied in black areas
Ideas
4 days ago

LETTER | Eskom management deserves the highest praise

Andre de Ruyter and his management team deserve the highest praise for trying to keep a leaky ship afloat
Ideas
5 days ago

LETTER | Ten-year ban for striking, that should fix SA

When airline workers in the US downed tools, the government took swift action — and SA should too.
Ideas
4 days ago

LETTER | Eskom should lose its licence

Enough is enough.
Ideas
6 days ago

LETTER | Busisiwe Mkhwebane has forgotten what her responsibilities are

We are also watching the National Prosecuting Authority on how it will follow Zondo's recommendations.
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ex-CEOs reach out to troubled Eskom — Gordhan tells the ANC Politics
  2. EDITORIAL | SA needs to pull together urgently to fix the power crisis Opinion
  3. Why SA should brace for a future of long and costly blackouts News
  4. Eskom agrees to reinstate workers' benefits as wage talks go into the night South Africa
  5. Q&A with NUM spokesperson on illegal wage strike by Eskom workers Opinion & Analysis
  6. SMEs stagger under Eskom blow Business

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths