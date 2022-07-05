LETTER | We need to relook at the tender process

The tender system is the reason we are the most unequal society in the world. It is aimed at making millionaires instead of fighting poverty,

One individual gets a tender worth millions in profits but the government doesn't care how much the workers doing the actual work get.

Why do we need a tender for food parcels? That only works to making tenderpreneurs rich and drastically reduce the amount of food going to those in need.

Madala Baloyi

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.