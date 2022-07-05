×

Ideas

LETTER | We need to relook at the tender process

Tenders only make millionaires and don't fight poverty

05 July 2022 - 08:29 By Madala Baloyi
The tender system is the reason we are the most unequal society in the world. It is aimed at making millionaires instead of fighting poverty,

One individual gets a tender worth millions in profits but the government doesn't care how much the workers doing the actual work get.

Why do we need a tender for food parcels? That only works to making tenderpreneurs rich and drastically reduce the amount of food going to those in need.

Madala Baloyi

