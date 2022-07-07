LETTER | A tender in a comrade's pocket means poverty for all

Thank you for starting this conversation.

Tenders are the real reason for the shameful state we find ourselves in as South Africans. Tenders, as pushed by the ANC administration, have thrown people into unbelievable poverty. I believe these are the two reasons.

One person, likely an ANC heavyweight or his close friends or family member, walks away with millions of rand while the people who will be doing the work struggle to get paid or are not paid at all. Once the project is complete or abandoned it's over for those workers.

Additionally, people employed to service state infrastructure are stopped and that servicing contract is outsourced to political comrades. An unskilled comrade will employ unskilled labour. They do an unprofessional job which will break down in no time.

We need to revive public works to what it was.

Simanga Dhlamini

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.