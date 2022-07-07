×

Ideas

LETTER | A tender in a comrade's pocket means poverty for all

We need to revive public works to what it was

07 July 2022 - 09:37 By Simanga Dhlamini
Tenders are seen as a way to attain a life of comfort and luxury, while ordinary South Africans suffer. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SONDEM

Thank you for starting this conversation.

Tenders are the real reason for the shameful state we find ourselves in as South Africans. Tenders, as pushed by the ANC administration, have thrown people into unbelievable poverty. I believe these are the two reasons.

One person, likely an ANC heavyweight or his close friends or family member, walks away with millions of rand while the people who will be doing the work struggle to get paid or are not paid at all. Once the project is complete or abandoned it's over for those workers.

Additionally, people employed to service state infrastructure are stopped and that servicing contract is outsourced to political comrades. An unskilled comrade will employ unskilled labour. They do an unprofessional job which will break down in no time.

We need to revive public works to what it was. 

Simanga Dhlamini

