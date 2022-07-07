LETTER | Unions have lost their way

The future of trade unions is continuously diminishing in SA. Political uncertainty has dealt a blow to SA's sustainability and economic prospects.

Trade unions have lost their momentum when it comes to giving SA's politicians the guidance they once did during the liberation movement. The recent protest action at Eskom has shown how far they have swayed from their mandate.

The national power grid is the cornerstone of SA's economy, why do unions keep asking for more money? Unions are meant to stand for the rights of workers first and find the best solution for the country.

Are labour lawyers still on the side of the workers? What will the significance of trade unions be in future?

Lwandle Dladla

Thulamahashe, Mpumalanga

