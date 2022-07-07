LETTER | Politicians are not affected by load-shedding

Ministers say we need to have patience and understanding towards Eskom during load-shedding. I am sure the ministers don't experience load-shedding, never mind the issues after load-shedding.

Our realities include power failure, due to infrastructure not being able to handle the on-off. Additional hours, or even days of not having power. Those working from home suffer and have to make up for the time lost until late at night. Those using medical equipment to survive, sorry for you, your life means nothing to our government that runs Eskom.

The lucrative salaries taken home by management and staff benefits are more important than the country's citizens and they want to pocket more by increasing the already-high tariffs.

People who can afford to emigrate are leaving in hordes, and we who cannot are affected emotionally and physically. Corruption and incompetence are destroying our country.

Marlene Uys.

