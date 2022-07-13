×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | Renewables will not save Eskom

Take time to learn from Australia and Germany

13 July 2022 - 09:43 By Bheki Mtolo
Coal-powered plants remain the most reliable source of energy, according to the writer. File photo
Coal-powered plants remain the most reliable source of energy, according to the writer. File photo
Image: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Lies, no matter how long they are told and no matter how many times they are repeated, eventually expire and lose value. For how long will Eskom make fools of the people of SA?

Eskom is facing a skills shortage and the recruitment of people with such skills is urgently needed.

The next step Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter needs to take is to do away with thinking that renewable energy is the solution. Take time to learn from Australia and Germany. Coal-powered plants remain the most reliable source of energy. Renewables are good only as a backup but not the main source.

Stop the unbundling process of Eskom and advise the board that Eskom must be moved to the department of mineral resources and energy.

Bheki Mtolo 

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Unions have lost their way

What will the significance of trade unions be in future?
Ideas
6 days ago

LETTER | Dear Eskom, one day striking workers will be the least of your problems

There will come a day when you won't have to face striking workers, but the people of SA.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Let's support the present Eskom management

If critics are going to call for new management, can they provide some suitable names
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Dear De Ruyter, we don't need your apologies

Andre de Ruyter has been at the helm long enough to understand the threats and to counter the risk, he should not be famous for his apologies
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done