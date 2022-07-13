LETTER | Renewables will not save Eskom

Lies, no matter how long they are told and no matter how many times they are repeated, eventually expire and lose value. For how long will Eskom make fools of the people of SA?
Eskom is facing a skills shortage and the recruitment of people with such skills is urgently needed.
The next step Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter needs to take is to do away with thinking that renewable energy is the solution. Take time to learn from Australia and Germany. Coal-powered plants remain the most reliable source of energy. Renewables are good only as a backup but not the main source.
Stop the unbundling process of Eskom and advise the board that Eskom must be moved to the department of mineral resources and energy.
Bheki Mtolo
