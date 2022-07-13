LETTER | The ANC is a disease

The ANC and its members are in it for themselves. It is a self-serving organisation that is sacrificing the nation to sustain itself, nothing less than that. They feed off the country like an autoimmune disease, programmed to kill the host the party lives off.
If the people do not put an end to the ANC, it will put an end to the people. Venezuela is just around the corner — a failed state is inevitable.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is a new world order puppet who has sold out SA to the great reset and the “build back better” totalitarian dictatorship plan.
On the opposite scale we have Radical Economic Transformation crew (RET). These opposing ANC drivers will kill the country.
Privatisation is the only solution for Eskom. Nothing run by the ANC works, not even the ruling party itself. Everything run by business works: medical aids, education and security are just a few, and the ANC wants to kill this too?
Eskom in the hands of business will be sorted in six months. Fixing SA is very easy, but we need people who love the country and its people. Self-serving politicians are in it for themselves and they lie so they can steal and steal.
Graham Pieterse
Western Cape
If the people do not put an end to the party, it will put an end to the people
