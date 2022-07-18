×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | What stage are we on?

Luxuries have been replaced by petrol, paraffin and electricity

18 July 2022 - 11:07 By Reginald Meintjies
The writer says load-shedding is testing the will of South Africans. File photo.
The writer says load-shedding is testing the will of South Africans. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Without any warning it was upon us, preceded only with hints of what might come but not with certainty.

The dreadful darkness seeps into our homes, testing our will and paraffin lamps. The rechargeable lights can’t handle the pressure because there's not enough time for them to be revived.

It's not only the terrible darkness but water reservoir levels are also falling to an ultimate low. Dark and without water to buy from vendors with money you don't have is the new reality. Resources are scarce because we all have the same lot.

Get up when it is dark inside and outside and return home in the same fashion. Trying to run against time and electricity has become a daily battle. Is it stage 2 or 5? When is the power coming on because the kettle is in despair? Will it ever be of any use?

We want more, they shout at the National Energy Regulator of SA. We silently pray for them not to be heard because life has become expensive. The luxuries which were chocolate have been replaced by petrol, paraffin and electricity.

Silently the risen dark knight spread its wings all over SA, suffocating us all.

Reginald Meintjies

Western Cape

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Renewables will not save Eskom

The next step Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter needs to take is to do away with thinking that renewable energy is the solution.
Ideas
5 days ago

LETTER | The ANC is a disease

If the people do not put an end to the ANC, the party will put an end to the people.
Ideas
5 days ago

LETTER | Unions have lost their way

What will the significance of trade unions be in future?
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Politicians are not affected by load-shedding

People who can afford to emigrate are leaving in hordes, and we who cannot are affected emotionally and physically.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | A tender in a comrade's pocket means poverty for all

Manipulation of tenders has thrown South Africans into terrible poverty.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Dear Eskom, one day striking workers will be the least of your problems

There will come a day when you won't have to face striking workers, but the people of SA.
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA could be out of the dark next week South Africa
  2. Mantashe wants new state power company to report to him Politics
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | We are in the nightmare of Gramsci’s ‘morbid symptoms’ — ... Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Are you insane? Cyril's ‘genius idea’ of a rival power utility to ... Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa must not fail us on power crisis plans Opinion

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...