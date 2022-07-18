LETTER | What stage are we on?

Without any warning it was upon us, preceded only with hints of what might come but not with certainty.
The dreadful darkness seeps into our homes, testing our will and paraffin lamps. The rechargeable lights can’t handle the pressure because there's not enough time for them to be revived.
It's not only the terrible darkness but water reservoir levels are also falling to an ultimate low. Dark and without water to buy from vendors with money you don't have is the new reality. Resources are scarce because we all have the same lot.
Get up when it is dark inside and outside and return home in the same fashion. Trying to run against time and electricity has become a daily battle. Is it stage 2 or 5? When is the power coming on because the kettle is in despair? Will it ever be of any use?
We want more, they shout at the National Energy Regulator of SA. We silently pray for them not to be heard because life has become expensive. The luxuries which were chocolate have been replaced by petrol, paraffin and electricity.
Silently the risen dark knight spread its wings all over SA, suffocating us all.
Reginald Meintjies
Western Cape
