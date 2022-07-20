TINYIKO MALULEKE | We will do everything in our power to get the NDP back on track

Established in 2010, the NPC drafted the first long-term plan for the country. That plan is contained in the NDP, whose horizon is 2030. Ten years ago, the NDP was presented to parliament and has since been mainstreamed into all government planning processes, primarily through the five-year Medium-Term Strategic Frameworks, as well as government departments’ strategic and annual plans.
The second NPC made important contributions in guiding SA towards the NDP’s targets. These included a candid review (published in 2020) which concluded that the country will not meet NDP objectives by 2030 on our current implementation trajectory. This assessment was made before the devastation Covid-19 inflicted on our economy and society. When President Ramaphosa appointed the current NPC in December 2021, he stated that one of its primary tasks would be to advise government on getting the NDP back on track.
The third NPC is specifically mandated to lead the development of a strategy for a post-Covid-19 economy and society in a way that deals with poverty, unemployment and inequality. To this end the commission is required to assist government with strategies to support the acceleration of the NDP’s implementation, encourage conversation among key stakeholders and forge impactful social compacts on key issues facing the country.
The NPC provides advice on developmental priorities such as food security, water security, health, energy security, economic development, social cohesion and education, among others. It is also required to undertake or commission research and international benchmarking exercises on these and related national priorities to build knowledge that will inform national long-term planning and development.
In providing the commission with this mandate, the president was unequivocal that the NPC should assist government to become more agile, resourceful and innovative in implementing NDP goals and targets, the “extremely constrained fiscal space” notwithstanding. He stressed the importance of the NPC using its power to bring together government, social and international partners, and all national stakeholders to strengthen our long-term planning processes.
For government to achieve the above, the NDP needs to be restored to its rightful place as SA’s the key planning instrument. It reaffirms the South African story and reminds us of our hopes for a better future for all. However, it will only become a truly national plan when all the citizens see themselves in it, so they may own it and demand its implementation.
The third NPC is committed to doing all it can to return the NDP to the centre of government planning and national discourse. The commission accepts differences of opinion will occur as South Africans intensify the search for a better future. This is welcome. All views, including dissenting ones, enrich and strengthen our shared quest for a country free of poverty, inequality and unemployment.
The commission will continue to use its convening power and the expertise of its members to advise government, engage citizens and, most importantly, bring the NDP back on track.
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke is the deputy chairperson of the National Planning Commission (NDP).
TINYIKO MALULEKE | We will do everything in our power to get the NDP back on track
The National Planning Commission is committed to achieving the National Development Plan's goals for an SA free of poverty, inequality and unemployment
At the inaugural meeting of the third National Planning Commission (NPC) in January, President Cyril Ramaphosa made the following remarks: “You will be advising government on the course of our developmental trajectory and on the implementation of the NDP, you will be advising us on building social compacts, on engaging business and labour, and on galvanising all of society behind the implementation of the NDP (National Development Plan).”
It was with this call to action in mind that, a fortnight ago, the NPC called for an emergency response to load-shedding.
In a statement and supplementary advisory note to the government, the commission proposed measures that deviate from current approaches to put a rapid end to the crisis. In this way, the economy and society can be put back on track so the country can meet the NDP’s Vision 2030 goals.
The public response to the statement has been overwhelming and the NPC wishes to acknowledge and welcome the debate and engagement it has elicited. While some responses supported the commission’s proposals, others took a different view.
The robust debate that has occurred is a clear indication that many compatriots share the NPC’s passion to ensure a better future for SA. Encouraged by this sense of shared commitment to bettering citizens’ lives, we take this opportunity to further comment on the commission’s role and mandate.
The NPC is a diverse and independent advisory body comprising carefully chosen experts in various fields, appointed by the president. The commission is appointed for five years and chaired by the minister in the presidency. Its basic role is to advise the president and cabinet on the implementation of the NDP.
Among the sectors of expertise represented are economics, education, energy, health, international relations, planning, poverty and inequality, public administration, security and crime, agriculture, social protection and communications.
LUNGILE MASHELE | ‘We should question how the National Planning Commission comes to its conclusions’
