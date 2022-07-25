×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | Failed SOEs should pass the batons to other service providers

It does not make sense to not have solutions but continue to exist

25 July 2022 - 11:01
The writer asks why those receiving big salaries at state-owned entities are not able to come up with solutions to problems. Stock photo.
The writer asks why those receiving big salaries at state-owned entities are not able to come up with solutions to problems. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

I have been asking myself (since I didn’t have any platform to raise my concerns about this) how it is that among the boards of directors and executive committee members of the recognised state-owned enterprises (SOEs) there are ongoing problems in organisations that have no solutions.

Are these people not employed and paid big cheques to make sure entities run smoothly? It does not make sense to not have a solution but for them continue to exist with no progress.

If SOEs fail to deliver on their promises, they should pass the batons to competitors. Finish and klaar!

Sindile Tobayo

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE:

LETTER | What stage are we on?

The luxuries which were chocolate have been replaced by petrol, paraffin and electricity.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Renewables will not save Eskom

The next step Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter needs to take is to do away with thinking that renewable energy is the solution.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | The ANC is a disease

If the people do not put an end to the ANC, the party will put an end to the people.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Unions have lost their way

What will the significance of trade unions be in future?
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | Politicians are not affected by load-shedding

People who can afford to emigrate are leaving in hordes, and we who cannot are affected emotionally and physically.
Ideas
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines