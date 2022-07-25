I have been asking myself (since I didn’t have any platform to raise my concerns about this) how it is that among the boards of directors and executive committee members of the recognised state-owned enterprises (SOEs) there are ongoing problems in organisations that have no solutions.
Are these people not employed and paid big cheques to make sure entities run smoothly? It does not make sense to not have a solution but for them continue to exist with no progress.
If SOEs fail to deliver on their promises, they should pass the batons to competitors. Finish and klaar!
Sindile Tobayo
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | Failed SOEs should pass the batons to other service providers
It does not make sense to not have solutions but continue to exist
