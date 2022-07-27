I write this as a broken-hearted and depressed student. Since the start of the year we have been waiting for our allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). When we contact them they tell us they are waiting for registration data from our institution.
With only a module left, I am at risk of being kicked out of university. How will I attend when I have nothing to eat and I am without accommodation? I depend on the NSFAS as my parents are not able to provide for my lodging and groceries. I would have been able to keep up virtually but the requirement by the institution is that we attend contact classes.
I am discouraged daily and see myself faced with the reality that I will need to drop out and find work.
Moses Mosese, Vaal University of Technology student
LETTER | ‘I’m about to drop out’
‘I am discouraged daily and will need to find work’
Image: 123RF/Samorn Tarapan
