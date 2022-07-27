×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | ‘I’m about to drop out’

‘I am discouraged daily and will need to find work’

27 July 2022 - 09:01
The writer says he has not received his allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. File photo.
The writer says he has not received his allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Samorn Tarapan

I write this as a broken-hearted and depressed student. Since the start of the year we have been waiting for our allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). When we contact them they tell us they are waiting for registration data from our institution.

With only a module left, I am at risk of being kicked out of university. How will I attend when I have nothing to eat and I am without accommodation? I depend on the NSFAS as my parents are not able to provide for my lodging and groceries. I would have been able to keep up virtually but the requirement by the institution is that we attend contact classes.

I am discouraged daily and see myself faced with the reality that I will need to drop out and find work. 

Moses Mosese, Vaal University of Technology student

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Failed SOEs should pass the batons to other service providers

It does not make sense to not have solutions but continue to exist.
Ideas
2 days ago

LETTER | What stage are we on?

The luxuries which were chocolate have been replaced by petrol, paraffin and electricity.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Renewables will not save Eskom

The next step Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter needs to take is to do away with thinking that renewable energy is the solution.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | The ANC is a disease

If the people do not put an end to the ANC, the party will put an end to the people.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | Unions have lost their way

What will the significance of trade unions be in future?
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | Politicians are not affected by load-shedding

People who can afford to emigrate are leaving in hordes, and we who cannot are affected emotionally and physically.
Ideas
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘I put my life on the line for SA’: medical interns from African countries hit ... News
  2. No teachers? Don’t worry, we won’t employ more, even though we have many News
  3. R49bn allocated for NSFAS as Nzimande promises to support poor, ‘missing ... South Africa
  4. NSFAS says it will start making payments to students from Friday South Africa

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...