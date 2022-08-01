This is a response to the letter about the termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.
I am of the view the struggles faced by our neighbours ended a long time ago and we should have decided not only to show humanitarian support, but also engage physically and put pressure on the economic embargoes put on them.
I do understand, as a middle-class South African, that our country is going through a lot economically and our survival instinct is to blame Zimbabweans. However, we decided to assist them back then. We realised sending them away was tantamount to killing them.
As a country we need to take a few steps back and critically think about the next steps. The root of all issues faced by Africa is the same. In all honesty, I don’t see us overcoming our internal issues by driving away foreigners.
As a law-abiding citizen, I expect cabinet to come up with a plan of action.
• The writer asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation
Durban
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | Driving out foreigners will not fix anything
With all that is going wrong, our survival instinct is to blame our neighbours
Image: Mike Holmes
This is a response to the letter about the termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.
I am of the view the struggles faced by our neighbours ended a long time ago and we should have decided not only to show humanitarian support, but also engage physically and put pressure on the economic embargoes put on them.
I do understand, as a middle-class South African, that our country is going through a lot economically and our survival instinct is to blame Zimbabweans. However, we decided to assist them back then. We realised sending them away was tantamount to killing them.
As a country we need to take a few steps back and critically think about the next steps. The root of all issues faced by Africa is the same. In all honesty, I don’t see us overcoming our internal issues by driving away foreigners.
As a law-abiding citizen, I expect cabinet to come up with a plan of action.
• The writer asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation
Durban
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
READ MORE:
LETTER | SA’s termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits a political play bound to fail
LETTER | ‘I’m about to drop out’
LETTER | No more migrating to SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos