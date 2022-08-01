×

Ideas

LETTER | Driving out foreigners will not fix anything

With all that is going wrong, our survival instinct is to blame our neighbours

01 August 2022 - 08:23
The writer does not believe SA will overcome its challenges by driving away foreigners. File photo.
Image: Mike Holmes

This is a response to the letter about the termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.

I am of the view the struggles faced by our neighbours ended a long time ago  and we should have decided not only to show humanitarian support, but also engage physically and put pressure on the economic embargoes put on them.

I do understand, as a middle-class South African, that our country is going through a lot economically and our survival instinct is to blame Zimbabweans. However, we decided to assist them back then. We realised sending them away was tantamount to killing them.

As a country we need to take a few steps back and critically think about the next steps. The root of all issues faced by Africa is the same. In all honesty, I don’t see us overcoming our internal issues by driving away foreigners.

As a law-abiding citizen, I expect cabinet to come up with a plan of action.

• The writer asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation

Durban

