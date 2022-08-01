I came to live in SA in 2002 as a 19-year-old with my mother. She died a year later and I’ve never had any other home. SA has been my home and I have no other family to go back to in Zimbabwe.
LETTER | SA is my home, I have no family to return to in Zimbabwe
We escaped the country at a time when young people were forced into the army
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander
