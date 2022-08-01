×

Ideas

LETTER | SA is my home, I have no family to return to in Zimbabwe

We escaped the country at a time when young people were forced into the army

01 August 2022 - 08:24
Zimbabwean nationals return to SA through the Beitbridge border post. File photo
Zimbabwean nationals return to SA through the Beitbridge border post. File photo
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

I came to live in SA in 2002 as a 19-year-old with my mother. She died a year later and I’ve never had any other home. SA has been my home and I have no other family to go back to in Zimbabwe.

We escaped the country at a time when young people were forced into the army. I have only visited Zimbabwe for a week.

I have studied and obtained a degree in business admin, majored in accounting and finance and am doing an advanced diploma in accounting science. I work in admin for a company.

With the scrapping of permits, I will lose my job as admin is not considered a scarce skill. I want to complete my journey with Unisa and get my CTA.

With the economic challenges facing Zimbabwe, it is going to be difficult for me to complete my journey with Unisa. I wish our permits could be extended. 

Lilian Duduzile Phiri

Diepsloot

