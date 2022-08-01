×

Ideas

LETTER | What will it take for women and kids to feel safe in this country?

There is no single approach that can eradicate this problem

01 August 2022 - 09:45
Ironically, it is people who are highly regarded according to societal norms who are often the ones committing GBV crimes, says the writer. File photo
Image: Alon Skuy

I am deeply saddened by the level of GBV incidents that occur almost every other day, if not every day, in SA. Are we that evil as a nation? What will it take for women and children to feel safe in this country?

So many lives got whisked away because: someone refused to admit that they have a problem and looked for assistance, someone wanted to be treated like a king though they did not have kingship qualities, someone felt that whatever they say is right and should be taken as is, someone refused to be confronted about their wrongs, someone believed in societal norms that classify men as superior beings, or someone did not have enough self-confidence and had to prove his masculinity. These are just a few points.

Ironically, the same people who are so highly regarded according to societal norms are the ones often committing these crimes, and indeed it will take a village to see the end of this painful era. There is no single approach that can eradicate this problem. Our voices and actions have to be raised very high.

With that said, I would also like to highlight and applaud men who are non-violent, proactive and protective towards women and children.

L Jacqui Kgomoesoana

Nigel

