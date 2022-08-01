I am deeply saddened by the level of GBV incidents that occur almost every other day, if not every day, in SA. Are we that evil as a nation? What will it take for women and children to feel safe in this country?
So many lives got whisked away because: someone refused to admit that they have a problem and looked for assistance, someone wanted to be treated like a king though they did not have kingship qualities, someone felt that whatever they say is right and should be taken as is, someone refused to be confronted about their wrongs, someone believed in societal norms that classify men as superior beings, or someone did not have enough self-confidence and had to prove his masculinity. These are just a few points.
Ironically, the same people who are so highly regarded according to societal norms are the ones often committing these crimes, and indeed it will take a village to see the end of this painful era. There is no single approach that can eradicate this problem. Our voices and actions have to be raised very high.
With that said, I would also like to highlight and applaud men who are non-violent, proactive and protective towards women and children.
L Jacqui Kgomoesoana
Nigel
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | What will it take for women and kids to feel safe in this country?
There is no single approach that can eradicate this problem
Image: Alon Skuy
I am deeply saddened by the level of GBV incidents that occur almost every other day, if not every day, in SA. Are we that evil as a nation? What will it take for women and children to feel safe in this country?
So many lives got whisked away because: someone refused to admit that they have a problem and looked for assistance, someone wanted to be treated like a king though they did not have kingship qualities, someone felt that whatever they say is right and should be taken as is, someone refused to be confronted about their wrongs, someone believed in societal norms that classify men as superior beings, or someone did not have enough self-confidence and had to prove his masculinity. These are just a few points.
Ironically, the same people who are so highly regarded according to societal norms are the ones often committing these crimes, and indeed it will take a village to see the end of this painful era. There is no single approach that can eradicate this problem. Our voices and actions have to be raised very high.
With that said, I would also like to highlight and applaud men who are non-violent, proactive and protective towards women and children.
L Jacqui Kgomoesoana
Nigel
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
READ MORE:
LETTER | SA’s termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits a political play bound to fail
LETTER | ‘I’m about to drop out’
LETTER | No more migrating to SA
LETTER | Failed SOEs should pass the batons to other service providers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos