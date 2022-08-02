×

Ideas

LETTER | I’ve been here for 15 years — I can’t just pack up and leave

I feel proper consideration wasn’t taken by decisionmakers on the termination of Zimbabwe exemption permits

02 August 2022 - 13:41
The writer does not believe SA will overcome its challenges by driving away foreigners. File photo.
Image: Mike Holmes

As a Zimbabwean who has been in SA legally for 15 years, I find it difficult to just leave everything behind.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi didn’t consider that some of us have brought property and started families who don’t know any other home. We have long plans and investments in various businesses to earn and make a living. 

I feel proper consideration wasn’t taken by decisionmakers on the termination of Zimbabwe exemption permits. I accept there are some of us with wrong intentions in the country, but is that not true globally? We can’t all be painted with the same brush.

SA needs to strengthen its screening process. The current way of doing things feels like a personal attack.

Dumisani Nxumalo 

