I would like to propose the system of points be implemented for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 school reports, and they should count towards admission to higher education facilities.
This will raise awareness among pupils, parents and school governing bodies about the need for a greater focus on education early, and not just when the pupil reaches matric.
The point system can be taught to grade 10 pupils with assignments that will help them identify possible career choices. From this they can research what their chosen career means and have a sense of the work needed to reach their goals.
Sizwe Miya
Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | We should focus on school early, not just in matric
Help pupils understand what they want to study and what their chosen careers mean
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
I would like to propose the system of points be implemented for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 school reports, and they should count towards admission to higher education facilities.
This will raise awareness among pupils, parents and school governing bodies about the need for a greater focus on education early, and not just when the pupil reaches matric.
The point system can be taught to grade 10 pupils with assignments that will help them identify possible career choices. From this they can research what their chosen career means and have a sense of the work needed to reach their goals.
Sizwe Miya
Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
READ MORE:
LETTER | I’ve been here for 15 years — I can’t just pack up and leave
LETTER | Our members have the right to down tools
LETTER | What will it take for women and kids to feel safe in this country?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos