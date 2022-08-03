×

LETTER | We should focus on school early, not just in matric

Help pupils understand what they want to study and what their chosen careers mean

03 August 2022 - 08:36
Pupils need help to identify the correct career choices.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

I would like to propose the system of points be implemented for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 school reports, and they should count towards admission to higher education facilities.

This will raise awareness among pupils, parents and school governing bodies about the need for a greater focus on education early, and not just when the pupil reaches matric.

The point system can be taught to grade 10 pupils with assignments that will help them identify possible career choices. From this they can research what their chosen career means and have a sense of the work needed to reach their goals.

Sizwe Miya

Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

