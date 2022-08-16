×

Ideas

LETTER: ‘I'm surprised we are told to leave SA’

There are many other nationalities in SA. Why are Zimbabweans singled out?

16 August 2022 - 09:07
Cars and people travelling from Zimbabwe into SA at the Beitbridge border post.
Image: Alex Patrick

I write with disappointment. I'm a Zimbabwean exemption permit holder. Was it too much for the government to tell us three years ago that they won't renew our permits and let us know of alternatives?

I'm surprised we are told to leave SA.

I renewed my permit in January 2018, only for it to be issued in October 2021, three months before its expiration. 

It took three years for the department of home affairs to process it. Why are they giving us only a year to pack up and leave? We paid for our permits, they were not free.

This is daylight robbery. We worked for 10 years in SA, we have policies and investments. What is going to happen to them?

This is just playing politics. There are many nationalities in SA, yet only Zimbabweans are singled out. What about the others?

Mavis Towindo

