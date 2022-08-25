SA, my beloved country, is faced with a serious leadership crisis. There is also a high level of crime and many unlawful incidents taking place. There is no consequence management and there is inconsistency in addressing issues. It seems like we are on the animal farm, where all animals are not equal.
All these unfortunate events persist because women are neglecting their role, I don’t know whether 1956 does not hold any meaning for women of today. It seems like another historic day that needs to be commemorated without a radical and sustainable women’s programme of action.
In my personal view and understanding, as an ordinary woman next-door, women’s rights, are fundamental human rights.
Each woman should make a change in their respective walks of life.
Addressing women’s issues should be a lifestyle. One should not wait to be known or affiliate to a certain organisation to be able to address burning issues faced by women daily, in their homes, workplaces and every walk of their lives.
It is only us women who can ensure that we win the battle against all the challenges we face. To win this battle we do not need one day of beautiful speeches and discussions, without implementation thereafter.
Women's Month 2022
OPINION | We women must take the reins in public and private life
Image: 123RF
August 9 is meant to be an auspicious day for women of SA. It was supposed to be a day which brings hope for a brighter future, as it marks the anniversary of the great women’s march of 1956 when 20,000 women decided to take a stand against the apartheid laws. They marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the carrying of pass books.
Every year our government comes up with beautiful themes and uses names of struggle icons and stalwarts to commemorate Women’s Day and August as Women’s Month. The year 2021 was dedicated to celebrating the life of Charlotte Maxeke, while 2022 is dedicated to celebrating Lilian Ngoyi — just to mention a few. Yet SA is faced with high levels of violence and femicide against women and girls.
The country is still lagging behind in achieving UNSC Resolution 1325 on Women and Peace and Security which calls for increased participation of women and the incorporation of gender in UN peace and security efforts. Women are still not effective and radical in their governance and participation in leadership at all levels of decision-making in political and public life, and we are still far from achieving total economic empowerment for women.
To me, this day was supposed to be a day of renewal of the programme of action for each woman. However, it seems like a tick-a-box and compliance stance.
Women in leadership positions seem to be comfortable in their positions. They are not willing to raise their views in public. I do not know whether they are afraid to be unpopular. The few who do raise their views in public are reprimanded, without support and protection of their fellow women.
I am asking myself, what will it take for women to pronounce that they are ready to be the president of the country?
Are we not ready as women of SA, or are we waiting for men to nominate us or are we not confident enough to say enough is enough? From our churches, communities, non-governmental organisations, women movements and political parties, are we comfortable enough to take a stand and say we are now ready to take the reins?
Image: Supplied
We have given men enough chance to lead us. Why are we not taking a stand, even if we see that our country is in distress and on the verge of total collapse? I am asking this question because yet another elderly man has pronounced his interest in contesting the presidential position in the next elections. However, women are mum about the issue.
When are we going to be radical in our operational activities? When are we going to rise up and mobilise urgent and sustained action to achieve gender equality and empowerment of women and young girls, which is one of the UN Agenda's 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5) targets?
About the writer: Mogau Letswalo describes herself as “just an ordinary woman next door who is interested in addressing gender issues”. She has a BA in Policy Studies and a BA Hons in International Politics from the University of South Africa.
