×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER: Phophi Ramathuba left me numb and shocked

There is an African proverb that says, 'a visitor can never finish your food'. This should teach us how to treat visitors

30 August 2022 - 08:25
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

I strongly fear that we are losing it as Africans. The way we hate one another is becoming a pandemic. I have nothing personal against Dr Phophi Ramathuba, but her recent utterances about a patient straining the provincial system in Limpopo left me numb and shocked.

There is an African proverb that says, “a visitor can never finish your food”. This should teach us how to treat visitors despite their colour, race or tribe.

It is deeply rooted in the philosophy of giving and love for one another as human beings. How would we feel if or our children are denied food or water as visitors somewhere?

The problem of migration is a worldwide phenomenon and has been there for many years. There are so many reasons linked to this and we cannot exhaust them here. But, the crux of the matter is it is unjustified to dehumanise any human being based on their circumstances or migration status. Worse, denying them food, shelter or medication is more cruel. Remember we are all human beings and we should treat each other with dignity and respect always.

Our foremost African principle of ubuntu does not condone being insensitive to one another. As Africans we are all guided by this.

Ubuntu in Shona, spoken in Zimbabwe, is hunhu, in Ndebele ubuntu. In Swahili, spoken in Kenya, it is orumundu and in Herero spoken in Namibia it is omundu. The principle states that I am what I am because of others. One cannot feel better by diminishing or shaming another human being. Vulnerability is not a choice.

It is key to rethink our words and actions as leaders. Let's use proper channels and sensible logical ways to solve issues. Attacking one's personality or status in life is as good as attacking yourself. We are all human with the same blood and feelings and so we need to love, care and protect each other more. Unity, love, respect and being considerate among ourselves will take us far as humans.

Dr Tonderai Manyau

North West, Mahikeng

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

MORE

LETTER | Take advantage of our skills, don’t just show us the door

"Nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals are totally insignificant to the more than 60-million citizens in the country."
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | ‘I'm surprised we are told to leave SA’

There are many other nationalities in SA. Why are only Zimbabweans singled out?
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | Sefara should focus on other political parties and not just the DA

Perhaps the only thing Sefara's correct about is ironically that the DA indeed doesn’t want to become a ‘black party’, because, well, it shouldn’t
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | We should focus on school early, not just in matric

Help pupils understand what they want to study and what their chosen careers mean.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

LETTER | Let’s be human

There is no data showing that sending Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders packing will fix SA.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

LETTER | I’ve been here for 15 years — I can’t just pack up and leave

I feel proper consideration wasn’t taken by decisionmakers on the termination of Zimbabwe exemption permits.
Ideas
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'You could have been more diplomatic': Zimbabwe embassy on Limpopo MEC's ... South Africa
  2. Protesters turn back patients and migrants at Kalafong hospital South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | Desire for high political office shouldn’t trump the Hippocratic ... Opinion
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Ramathuba and the ANC need to take a long, hard look at ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MIKE SILUMA | We can’t just dismiss this doctor’s diagnosis Opinion

Most read

  1. LETTER: Phophi Ramathuba left me numb and shocked Ideas
  2. EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I wouldn’t Cope as an opposition leader watching in Terror as ANC ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Women’s voices: are we doing as well as we think? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Gambia’s jamming since Jammeh, but the barrow needs speeding up Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh appear in court with other former Transnet executives