Ideas

OPINION | Desperate to be a CEO? Here’s the worst job in global energy

23 January 2023 - 09:39 By Javier Blas

The last year when the lights stayed on every day in South Africa was 2017. The country is now facing its worst blackouts ever, leaving most citizens without electricity for six to eight hours every day...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. School not for sissies Ideas
  2. OPINION | We know Henri van Breda killed his family - but what made him do it? Ideas
  3. Stores slow to act on offensive T-shirts Ideas
  4. PODCAST | 'I'm married to an Indian woman so I'm not racist' Ideas
  5. For the strange love of cars Ideas

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials