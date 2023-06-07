'On a highway to climate hell'
It is time we all did what we can to save the planet, says the writer
07 June 2023 - 13:49 By TSHEPO MAHLOELE
In hilly Rwanda, heavy rains recently killed 127 people, destroyed 5,100 properties and partially damaging 2,500. In Somalia, 15 were killed while the figure stands at a staggering 440 in Bushushu, south Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)...
'On a highway to climate hell'
It is time we all did what we can to save the planet, says the writer
In hilly Rwanda, heavy rains recently killed 127 people, destroyed 5,100 properties and partially damaging 2,500. In Somalia, 15 were killed while the figure stands at a staggering 440 in Bushushu, south Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos