A public spat has recently broken out between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi over control of the Ingonyama Trust. The trust controls large tracts of land in KwaZulu-Natal — about 2.8-million hectares — on behalf of the Zulu kingdom.
Sunday Times journalist Zimasa Matiwane, who has been following the story, and University of KwaZulu-Natal academic Dr Mphumeleli Ngidi, who teaches history, explain the origins of the dispute. They join host Mike Siluma for a conversation.
Suggestions the dispute in the royal Zulu house could lead to violence is not an overstatement, we hear on Sunday Times Politics Weekly.
Listen to the conversation:
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Why King Misuzulu and Prince Buthelezi dispute can lead to violence in KZN if not handled with care
Image: Darren Stewart
Listen to the conversation:
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
