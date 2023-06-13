Ideas

How Africa could become a climate saviour, not a victim

13 June 2023 - 08:30 By Lara Williams

In the climate change discourse, Africa is typically cast as a victim. But what if it could instead become our hero?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Three steps to help rural communities live longer Ideas
  2. MPHUMZI MDEKAZI | Fort Hare University 'a continental asset' that must be ... Ideas
  3. PODCAST | Why King Misuzulu and Prince Buthelezi dispute can lead to violence ... Ideas
  4. PODCAST | Gayton McKenzie has the same race politics as Helen Zille and John ... Ideas
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng