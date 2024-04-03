ALBERT RUDATSIMBURWA | The West's genocidal double standards and why they cheer Rwanda's Ingabire on

The West’s desperation to find alternative leadership for Rwanda leads to their understanding that they are ready to embrace bringing genocide deniers and the reintroduction of genocide ideology into Rwanda’s politics

Rwanda’s high court recently rejected Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza’s appeal to be rehabilitated from past convictions of terrorism and genocide denial. She was hoping to be eligible to run in the July presidential elections. Nowhere has a court decision come under more intense attack than among western media and commentators...